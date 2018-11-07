1,020 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Purchased by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,020 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Netflix by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 305 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $310.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.38 and a twelve month high of $423.21. The firm has a market cap of $134.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $459.00 target price (down from $464.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Netflix from $460.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $434.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.74.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.94, for a total value of $113,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,611.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.88, for a total value of $115,279.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,248.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 335,842 shares of company stock valued at $113,900,463. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

