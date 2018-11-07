11,300 Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (TER) Purchased by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Teradyne by 2.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Teradyne by 1.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 75,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Teradyne by 10.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Teradyne by 8.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Teradyne by 11.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

TER stock opened at $36.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $50.68.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $566.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.87 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TER shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Teradyne from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Cowen set a $36.00 target price on Teradyne and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.36.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

