1,162 Shares in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) Acquired by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 716.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 801,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $176,821,000 after acquiring an additional 703,457 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 360.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 704,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,319,000 after acquiring an additional 551,181 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,012,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,736,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,631,807,000 after acquiring an additional 360,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 504,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $111,171,000 after buying an additional 312,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.84.

GS stock opened at $228.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.40 and a fifty-two week high of $275.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The investment management company reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.90. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 25.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.19%.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

