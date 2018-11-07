1&1 Drillisch (DRI) PT Set at €55.00 by Commerzbank

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) has been given a €55.00 ($63.95) price target by analysts at Commerzbank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €63.31 ($73.61).

1&1 Drillisch stock traded up €0.56 ($0.65) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €40.36 ($46.93). 331,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,501. 1&1 Drillisch has a 52-week low of €5.25 ($6.10) and a 52-week high of €72.65 ($84.48).

About 1&1 Drillisch

1&1 Drillisch AG operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of DSL, mobile voice, and data services. It markets postpaid and prepaid products in the networks of Telefónica and Vodafone, as well as landline and DSL products, including the related applications, such as home networking, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

