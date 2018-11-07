1,743 Shares in Walt Disney Co (DIS) Acquired by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD acquired a new position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,743 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Live Your Vision LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 184.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.99.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $112,494.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,773.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 29,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $3,444,364.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,190.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,663,359. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $116.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $171.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $97.68 and a 1 year high of $119.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 20.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/1743-shares-in-walt-disney-co-dis-acquired-by-windsor-group-ltd.html.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

Read More: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.