19,442 Shares in Bank of America Corp (BAC) Purchased by Signition LP

Signition LP acquired a new position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Whitnell & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at $134,000. 65.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bank of America news, insider Catherine P. Bessant sold 15,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $500,070.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 483,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,289,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.63.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $28.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $25.81 and a one year high of $33.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

