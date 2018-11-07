2,213 Shares in Stericycle Inc (SRCL) Purchased by Zions Bancorporation

Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 362.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 102.2% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 285.0% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $48.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.52. Stericycle Inc has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $76.73.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $854.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.36 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 13.74%. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stericycle Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SRCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Stericycle from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Stericycle from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Friday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.38.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It collects and processes regulated and specialized waste for disposal services; and collects personal and confidential information for secure destruction, as well as offers training, consulting, recall/return, communication, and compliance services.

