23,100 Shares in Dillard’s, Inc. (DDS) Acquired by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned approximately 0.08% of Dillard’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DDS. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the second quarter worth $126,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 69.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the second quarter worth $284,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the second quarter worth $324,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the second quarter worth $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DDS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Wedbush cut shares of Dillard’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dillard’s to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.86.

Dillard’s stock opened at $76.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.87. Dillard’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.91 and a fifty-two week high of $98.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Connor bought 1,000 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.42 per share, with a total value of $75,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,128,560. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Warren A. Stephens bought 10,000 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.41 per share, for a total transaction of $764,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

