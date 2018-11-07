$245.10 Million in Sales Expected for Crocs, Inc. (CROX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) will report $245.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $246.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $243.70 million. Crocs posted sales of $243.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crocs will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.26. Crocs had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.47 million.

CROX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $23.00 target price on shares of Crocs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. Crocs has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $22.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,067.50, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.61.

In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 74,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $1,498,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,776.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Hart sold 20,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $416,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 347,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,954,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Crocs by 30.1% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Crocs by 29.3% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Crocs by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Crocs by 11.5% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 34,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 9.5% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 41,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

