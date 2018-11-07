2,646 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) Acquired by Resource Planning Group

Resource Planning Group bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 55,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 137.8% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 25,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 14,502 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 29,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 23.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 162,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,351,000 after purchasing an additional 30,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,632,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,328,763,000 after purchasing an additional 87,915 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.73. The company had a trading volume of 103,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,758. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $108.22 and a twelve month high of $114.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.0914 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

