$274.89 Million in Sales Expected for Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (LL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) will announce $274.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $266.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $279.70 million. Lumber Liquidators posted sales of $259.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $270.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Lumber Liquidators to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Lumber Liquidators from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter valued at $127,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter valued at $127,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 530.0% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter valued at $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LL stock opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. Lumber Liquidators has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $32.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.76 million, a P/E ratio of -9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, and wood-look ceramic; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Morning Star Bamboo brands.

