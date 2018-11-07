2U (TWOU) Given a $80.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

DA Davidson set a $80.00 target price on 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TWOU. BidaskClub downgraded 2U from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on 2U in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on 2U from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded 2U from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of 2U in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. 2U currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.08.

Shares of TWOU traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.91. 464,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,905. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -105.39 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. 2U has a 12 month low of $49.72 and a 12 month high of $98.58.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $106.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.49 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 13.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that 2U will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 2U news, CEO Christopher J. Paucek sold 75,000 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $6,331,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,090,224.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 10,000 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $840,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,312.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in 2U in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

