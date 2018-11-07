33,201 Shares in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY) Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 33,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 10,688.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,945,000 after buying an additional 687,399 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,305,000. Sapience Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,872,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,071,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,003,000 after buying an additional 277,922 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 204,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,711,000 after buying an additional 104,005 shares during the period.

PLAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Friday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.82.

In other news, CFO Brian Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $573,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO John P. Gleason sold 9,100 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $563,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,273.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,683. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAY opened at $60.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $37.85 and a 52-week high of $67.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.65.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $319.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 24th. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrées and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

