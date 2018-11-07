37,900 Shares in Trecora Resources (TREC) Acquired by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of Trecora Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TREC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 823,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 101,063 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,057,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,702,000 after buying an additional 94,281 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 179,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 59,658 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 241.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 80,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 56,671 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 518,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,694,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TREC opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $238.74 million, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.58. Trecora Resources has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $15.60.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trecora Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trecora Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th.

In other news, CEO Simon H. Upfill-Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.38 per share, with a total value of $46,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 103,965 shares in the company, valued at $975,191.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

