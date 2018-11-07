$4.09 Million in Sales Expected for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NBY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBY) to report sales of $4.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.67 million to $4.51 million. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals also posted sales of $4.09 million during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $15.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.22 million to $17.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $19.55 million, with estimates ranging from $18.07 million to $21.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NovaBay Pharmaceuticals.

Get NovaBay Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 million.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,008. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $4.75.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.