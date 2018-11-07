$404.34 Million in Sales Expected for AmeriCold Realty Trust (COLD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will report $404.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AmeriCold Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $409.66 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $395.40 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AmeriCold Realty Trust.

Get AmeriCold Realty Trust alerts:

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $394.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.08 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $23.50 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

AmeriCold Realty Trust stock opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%.

In related news, major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 7,235,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $170,324,352.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald W. Burkle sold 16,530,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $389,120,696.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $137,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $191,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $199,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

About AmeriCold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 156 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 924 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AmeriCold Realty Trust (COLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.