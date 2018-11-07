$404.34 Million in Sales Expected for AmeriCold Realty Trust (COLD) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will report $404.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AmeriCold Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $409.66 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $395.40 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AmeriCold Realty Trust.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $394.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.08 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $23.50 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

AmeriCold Realty Trust stock opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%.

In related news, major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 7,235,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $170,324,352.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald W. Burkle sold 16,530,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $389,120,696.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $137,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $191,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $199,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

About AmeriCold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 156 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 924 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AmeriCold Realty Trust (COLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply