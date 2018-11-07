$414.21 Million in Sales Expected for Corelogic Inc (CLGX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) will post sales of $414.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Corelogic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $409.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $426.80 million. Corelogic posted sales of $454.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Corelogic will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Corelogic.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $451.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.84 million. Corelogic had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.41%. Corelogic’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLGX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Corelogic from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Corelogic from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Compass Point decreased their target price on Corelogic from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Shares of NYSE CLGX traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.44. 658,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Corelogic has a one year low of $38.67 and a one year high of $55.79.

In other Corelogic news, Director Barry M. Sando sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $835,501.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,917,047.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Lee Widener sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $35,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,766.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,128 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Corelogic by 59.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corelogic during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Corelogic by 18.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 16,832 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of Corelogic by 42.3% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Corelogic during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

CoreLogic, Inc provides property information, analytics, and data-enabled services in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Property Intelligence segment owns or licenses loan information, property sales and characteristic information, property risk and replacement cost, natural hazard data, geospatial data, parcel maps, and mortgage-backed securities information.

