$44.00 Million in Sales Expected for Retrophin Inc (RTRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) will post $44.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Retrophin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $43.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $44.50 million. Retrophin reported sales of $42.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retrophin will report full-year sales of $164.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $163.50 million to $164.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $184.10 million, with estimates ranging from $173.50 million to $194.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Retrophin.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.39). Retrophin had a negative net margin of 69.38% and a negative return on equity of 35.43%. The firm had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Retrophin in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Retrophin in a research note on Friday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of RTRX traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.08. 4,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,572. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Retrophin has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.19.

In related news, CEO Steve Aselage sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,883 shares in the company, valued at $8,252,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Falcon Point Capital LLC increased its holdings in Retrophin by 23.4% in the third quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 169,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 32,148 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Retrophin by 315.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Retrophin by 16.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 15,335 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Retrophin by 100.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Retrophin by 17.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 34,150 shares during the last quarter.

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, and for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

