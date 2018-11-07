$5.50 Million in Sales Expected for Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (IDXG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) to post sales of $5.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Interpace Diagnostics Group’s earnings. Interpace Diagnostics Group reported sales of $4.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Interpace Diagnostics Group will report full year sales of $21.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.50 million to $21.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $27.10 million, with estimates ranging from $26.20 million to $28.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Interpace Diagnostics Group.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Interpace Diagnostics Group had a negative net margin of 71.14% and a negative return on equity of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $5.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IDXG. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a report on Monday, September 24th. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 target price on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Dawson James began coverage on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Interpace Diagnostics Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.17.

Shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,687. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $1.78. The stock has a market cap of $38.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Interpace Diagnostics Group in the third quarter valued at $194,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Interpace Diagnostics Group in the third quarter valued at $983,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Interpace Diagnostics Group in the third quarter valued at $465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.59% of the company’s stock.

Interpace Diagnostics Group Company Profile

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules.

