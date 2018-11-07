$65.30 Million in Sales Expected for Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NASDAQ:FSP) will report sales of $65.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Franklin Street Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.50 million. Franklin Street Properties reported sales of $66.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties will report full-year sales of $265.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $263.57 million to $267.79 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $265.91 million, with estimates ranging from $261.15 million to $270.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Franklin Street Properties.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Separately, B. Riley raised Franklin Street Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

FSP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.01. 20,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,725. Franklin Street Properties has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $11.00.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Street Properties (FSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.