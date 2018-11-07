$68.10 Million in Sales Expected for Exfo Inc (EXFO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) to post $68.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Exfo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $68.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $68.00 million. Exfo reported sales of $63.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Exfo will report full-year sales of $291.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $283.60 million to $296.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $306.35 million, with estimates ranging from $298.30 million to $314.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Exfo.

Several research analysts have commented on EXFO shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Exfo from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, October 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Exfo from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of Exfo in a report on Thursday, July 12th. GMP Securities cut shares of Exfo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exfo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.05.

Shares of EXFO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.02. The stock had a trading volume of 17,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,570. Exfo has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $153.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Exfo stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) by 85.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,884 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.17% of Exfo worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

Exfo Company Profile

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Webscale companies. It offers lab and manufacturing testing systems, including lab platforms; network simulation and load testing tools to meet the mobile telecom and VOIP/IMS network test challenges; transport and datacom solutions, such as Ethernet testing, fiber channel testing, DSn/PDH and SONET/SDH testing, synchronization testing, and SONET/SDH, OTN, and multiservice testing solutions; and optical products comprising power meters, light sources and amplifiers, variable attenuators, switch and utility modules, polarization analysis, optical communication analyzers, spectral testing products, bit-error-rate testing products, optical benchtop kits, osics multifunction platform, optical component testers, and tunable filters.

