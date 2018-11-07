$723.11 Million in Sales Expected for Transocean LTD (RIG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) will post $723.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Transocean’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $752.59 million and the lowest is $676.37 million. Transocean reported sales of $629.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Transocean will report full year sales of $2.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $3.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Transocean.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 64.33%. The business had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RIG shares. ValuEngine lowered Transocean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. DNB Markets raised Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. UBS Group raised Transocean from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Johnson Rice raised Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Transocean in a report on Saturday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.79.

Shares of RIG stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.45. The company had a trading volume of 12,966,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,263,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.07. Transocean has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $14.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.83 and a beta of 1.60.

In other news, Director Vincent J. Intrieri acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.62 per share, with a total value of $106,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 118,500 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Transocean by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 75,948 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Transocean by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Transocean by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,379 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Transocean by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,729 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 20, 2018, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 47 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 27 ultra-deepwater floaters, 12 harsh environment floaters, 2 deepwater floaters, 6 midwater floaters, and 2 high-specification jackups.

