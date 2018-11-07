7,692 Shares in Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 2nd quarter worth about $790,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,122,000. 39.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gail S. Landis sold 2,000 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total value of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,992 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.42, for a total value of $2,238,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,990,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,423,265.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 311,297 shares of company stock valued at $41,653,069. 57.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Morningstar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th.

MORN opened at $124.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 0.76. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $144.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 16th.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

