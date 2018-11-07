8,874 Shares in Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) Acquired by Signition LP

Signition LP purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 273,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,266,000 after acquiring an additional 26,945 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 2,171,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,758,000 after acquiring an additional 318,800 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 10,632 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 1,309,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $30,846,943.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,101.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE INVH opened at $21.03 on Wednesday. Invitation Homes Inc has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.03.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Invitation Homes had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $434.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.23%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family homes for lease, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

