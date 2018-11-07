A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. operates as a full service precious metals trading company offering a wide array of products and services. The Company’s products include gold, silver, platinum and palladium for storage and delivery in the form of coins, bars, wafers and grain. Its services include financing, leasing, consignment, hedging and a variety of customized financial programs. The Company’s clients include coin and metal dealers, investors, collectors, mines, manufacturers, refiners, jewelers, investment advisors, merchants, commodity brokerage houses and central banks. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on AMRK. TheStreet downgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

NASDAQ AMRK traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.47. 6,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,267. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $15.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $92.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.83 and a beta of 0.07.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 18th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. A-Mark Precious Metals had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder William A. Richardson acquired 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 265,088 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 66.7% in the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 6.6% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 63,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.2% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 245,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after buying an additional 10,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.29% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company worldwide. The company offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as distributes gold and silver coins and bars from sovereign and private mints.

