Absolute Price Down 0.1% Over Last Day (ABS)

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. During the last week, Absolute has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Absolute coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0341 or 0.00000524 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and STEX. Absolute has a market cap of $0.00 and $5,896.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Absolute alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.28 or 0.02538976 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00631068 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00020268 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00027017 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00023921 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000042 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00020820 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009959 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00016025 BTC.

Absolute Profile

ABS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 7,301,079 coins. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @





and its Facebook page is accessible here. Absolute’s official website is www.absolutecoin.net. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Absolute is forum.absolutecoin.net.

Absolute Coin Trading

Absolute can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Absolute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Absolute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Absolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Absolute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.