Absolute Software (ALSWF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Absolute Software Corporation engages in the business of providing firmware-persistent endpoint security and management solutions. It provides solutions for computer security monitoring and endpoint management industry. The company’s solutions include data protection, lifecycle management, enterprise mobility management and IT service management as well as data loss prevention. Absolute Software Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

ALSWF opened at $6.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.94 and a beta of 0.74. Absolute Software has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $6.40.

Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 4.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Absolute Software will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.

