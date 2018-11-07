Acacia Communications (ACIA) PT Raised to $60.00 at Citigroup

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACIA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Acacia Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities set a $51.00 target price on shares of Acacia Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America cut shares of Acacia Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acacia Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.97.

Shares of ACIA stock opened at $43.11 on Monday. Acacia Communications has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $47.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 1.68.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.99 million. Acacia Communications had a negative net margin of 7.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Acacia Communications will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Acacia Communications news, CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 2,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $106,478.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mehrdad Givehchi sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $106,439.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,674 shares of company stock worth $262,276. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Acacia Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $336,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Acacia Communications by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,692,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,166 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Acacia Communications by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,543,000 after acquiring an additional 56,773 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Acacia Communications by 250.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 93,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 67,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Acacia Communications by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 10,039 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Its products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processor application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits that are integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

