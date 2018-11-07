Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday.

AXDX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of AXDX opened at $16.30 on Friday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35. The stock has a market cap of $875.79 million, a PE ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 27.12 and a quick ratio of 25.67.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 1,405.87% and a negative return on equity of 67.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXDX. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 342,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,819,000 after buying an additional 9,278 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 10.6% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 86.5% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 538,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,002,000 after buying an additional 249,655 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 33.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 60,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 15,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

