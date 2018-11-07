AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) issued its earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRX opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $290.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.03.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.93.

In other news, insider Badri N. Dasu sold 28,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $141,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,305. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lawrence G. Hamel sold 6,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $31,288.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,669.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

