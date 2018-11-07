AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $10.00 target price on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 target price on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.93.

NASDAQ ACRX traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $3.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,406,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,833,616. The firm has a market cap of $290.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.03. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $5.05.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AcelRx Pharmaceuticals news, insider Badri N. Dasu sold 28,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $141,755.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,305. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lawrence G. Hamel sold 6,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $31,288.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,371 shares in the company, valued at $109,669.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 182.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,895 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 21,895 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 256.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,222 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 32,522 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 62,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 28,525 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,676,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 1,094.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,644 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 273,644 shares during the period. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

