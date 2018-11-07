Achaogen (AKAO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.24

Shares of Achaogen Inc (NASDAQ:AKAO) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.24 and last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 19382 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Achaogen in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Achaogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Achaogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Achaogen from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Achaogen from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.81.

Get Achaogen alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.67.

Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.19). Achaogen had a negative return on equity of 146.50% and a negative net margin of 2,286.21%. The business had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Achaogen Inc will post -3.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKAO. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Achaogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Achaogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Achaogen by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 91,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 66,800 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Achaogen by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 92,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 41,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Achaogen by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 94,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Achaogen (AKAO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.24” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/achaogen-akao-hits-new-52-week-low-at-3-24.html.

About Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO)

Achaogen, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibacterial treatments against multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including urinary tract infections, blood stream infections, and other infections due to MDR enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Achaogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achaogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.