ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 238,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the second quarter worth $1,120,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the second quarter worth $5,518,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,886,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,544,000 after buying an additional 16,776 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the second quarter worth $208,000.

In other news, Director Adalio T. Sanchez sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $215,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,124.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip G. Heasley sold 21,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $606,676.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.31. ACI Worldwide Inc has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $28.98.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACIW shares. BidaskClub lowered ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ACI Worldwide from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ACI Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

