Activision Blizzard (ATVI) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI):

11/6/2018 – Activision Blizzard was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/5/2018 – Activision Blizzard had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

10/31/2018 – Activision Blizzard had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $90.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2018 – Activision Blizzard had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $82.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2018 – Activision Blizzard had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners to $71.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/30/2018 – Activision Blizzard was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/17/2018 – Activision Blizzard was given a new $85.00 price target on by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/16/2018 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $80.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2018 – Activision Blizzard was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $79.00.

10/9/2018 – Activision Blizzard was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/5/2018 – Activision Blizzard is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2018 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $85.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/29/2018 – Activision Blizzard was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/26/2018 – Activision Blizzard had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock.

9/21/2018 – Activision Blizzard had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $81.00.

9/13/2018 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $81.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/12/2018 – Activision Blizzard was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $64.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.29 and a 1 year high of $84.68.

In other news, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $1,357,580.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

