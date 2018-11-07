Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 191.14% and a negative return on equity of 47.22%. The firm had revenue of $40.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.41 million.

NASDAQ:ADAP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,444. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $14.63. The company has a market cap of $669.41 million, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 2.02.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.44.

In related news, insider Gwendolyn Knowlt Binder-Scholl sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $256,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ali Behbahani purchased 12,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $20,040,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/adaptimmune-therapeutics-adap-releases-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-09-eps.html.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary Specific Peptide Enhanced Affinity Receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform. Its platform enables in identifying cancer targets; finding and genetically engineering T-cell receptors (TCR); and producing TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.