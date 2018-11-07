ADT Sees Unusually High Options Volume (ADT)

ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 3,426 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 5,091% compared to the typical daily volume of 66 put options.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADT. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of ADT in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of ADT in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,790,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADT in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,679,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of ADT in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $726,000. 99.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ADT opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. ADT has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $13.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.87.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The security and automation business reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ADT will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

ADT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on ADT in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ADT in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on ADT in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of burglary, video, access control, fire and smoke alarm, and medical alert solutions to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers professionally monitored security solutions; and interactive home and business automation solutions that are designed to control access, react to movement, and sense carbon monoxide, flooding, and changes in temperature or other environmental conditions, as well as address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

