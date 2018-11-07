Advanced Emissions Solutions (ADES) Issues Earnings Results

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.29), Fidelity Earnings reports. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a net margin of 324.52% and a return on equity of 54.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 million.

ADES traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $10.44. The stock had a trading volume of 123,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,154. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $12.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADES. ValuEngine cut shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 8th.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

ADA-ES, Inc (ADA) develops, offers, and implements environmental technologies and provides equipment and specialty chemicals that enable coal-fueled power plants to meet emissions regulations by enhancing existing air pollution control equipment. ADA’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, ADA Intellectual Property, LLC and ADA Environmental Solutions, LLC.

