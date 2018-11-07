Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,081 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 43.2% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 105.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 44.7% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 43.2% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 43.2% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 5th. DA Davidson set a $37.00 price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

In related news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.80 per share, with a total value of $268,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

NSA opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.35. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $32.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $85.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.37 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 1.48%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 533 self storage properties located in 29 states with approximately 33 million rentable square feet.

