Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $610,000 Position in BROOKFIELD Rl A/SHS BEN INT (RA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in BROOKFIELD Rl A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) by 8.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BROOKFIELD Rl A/SHS BEN INT were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BROOKFIELD Rl A/SHS BEN INT by 44.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 205,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 63,461 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in BROOKFIELD Rl A/SHS BEN INT by 9.9% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BROOKFIELD Rl A/SHS BEN INT by 16.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 285,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 40,405 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BROOKFIELD Rl A/SHS BEN INT in the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BROOKFIELD Rl A/SHS BEN INT in the second quarter worth $1,246,000.

RA stock opened at $20.94 on Wednesday. BROOKFIELD Rl A/SHS BEN INT has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $24.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 17th were paid a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 16th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.40%.

In other BROOKFIELD Rl A/SHS BEN INT news, insider Brookfield Investment Manageme sold 12,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $271,670.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

