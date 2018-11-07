Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.52 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (DHR)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth about $107,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 506.4% in the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 62.6% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHR opened at $101.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $91.65 and a one year high of $110.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 14.07%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.88%.

In other Danaher news, EVP William K. Daniel sold 103,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total transaction of $10,373,544.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,813,260.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William King sold 53,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.64, for a total value of $5,430,930.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,702,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,881 shares of company stock worth $19,737,553. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Danaher from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Danaher to $107.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Danaher from $116.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.14.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

