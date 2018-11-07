Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,735 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,256,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 225.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 753,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,596,000 after acquiring an additional 522,081 shares in the last quarter. Cabana LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 228.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 317,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,021,000 after acquiring an additional 221,043 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,581,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,929,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,154,000 after acquiring an additional 140,909 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $44.98 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.74.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.88 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (ACWX)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/advisory-services-network-llc-has-1-88-million-holdings-in-ishares-msci-acwi-ex-us-etf-acwx.html.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.