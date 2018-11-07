Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,392,045,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,717,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,065,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747,778 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,591.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,447,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,164 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,768,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 973.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,537,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,705 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $154.64 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.50 and a fifty-two week high of $173.39.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Advisory Services Network LLC Has $2.07 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/advisory-services-network-llc-has-2-07-million-holdings-in-ishares-russell-2000-etf-iwm.html.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.