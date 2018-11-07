Aena SME (AENA) Given a €146.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €146.00 ($169.77) price target on Aena SME (BME:AENA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AENA. UBS Group set a €195.00 ($226.74) target price on Aena SME and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($186.05) target price on Aena SME and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €170.00 ($197.67) target price on Aena SME and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. HSBC set a €136.00 ($158.14) target price on Aena SME and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €167.00 ($194.19) target price on Aena SME and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aena SME has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €157.40 ($183.02).

Get Aena SME alerts:

BME:AENA opened at €171.00 ($198.84) on Tuesday. Aena SME has a 52 week low of €137.05 ($159.36) and a 52 week high of €184.90 ($215.00).

Aena SME Company Profile

Aena SME SA, formerly Aena SA, is a Spain-based company primarily engaged in the airports operation. Its activities are divided into four segments: Airports, which comprises Aeronautical subdivision, responsible for the management of airports, jetways, security, handling, cargo and fuel services, among others, as well as Commercial subdivision, including duty-free and specialty stores, restaurant services, car rental, as well as banking services and advertising; Services outside the terminal, which manages real estate assets, such as parking lots, warehouses and lands; International, which comprises operations of Company’s subsidiary, Aena Desarrollo Internacional SA, that invests in other airport owners principally in Mexico, Colombia and the United Kingdom; and Others, encompassing corporate activities.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Aena SME Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena SME and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.