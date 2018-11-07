Aeorema Communications PLC (LON:AEO) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Aeorema Communications’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON AEO traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 27 ($0.35). 29,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,016. Aeorema Communications has a twelve month low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 34.90 ($0.46).

Get Aeorema Communications alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Aeorema Communications PLC (AEO) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 0.75 Per Share” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/aeorema-communications-plc-aeo-announces-dividend-increase-gbx-0-75-per-share.html.

Aeorema Communications Company Profile

Aeorema Communications plc, a live events agency, engages in devising and delivering corporate communication solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Cheerful Scout plc and changed its name to Aeorema Communications plc in December 2011. Aeorema Communications plc was incorporated in 2001 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aeorema Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeorema Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.