Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01), Morningstar.com reports.

NASDAQ:AEMD remained flat at $$1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday. 53,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 13.49 and a quick ratio of 13.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.11. Aethlon Medical has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $2.04.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.20% of Aethlon Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 7.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Aethlon Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/aethlon-medical-aemd-posts-quarterly-earnings-results-misses-estimates-by-0-01-eps.html.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device that eliminates life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.