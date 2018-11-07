Aethlon Medical (AEMD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01), Morningstar.com reports.
NASDAQ:AEMD remained flat at $$1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday. 53,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 13.49 and a quick ratio of 13.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.11. Aethlon Medical has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $2.04.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.20% of Aethlon Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 7.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Aethlon Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th.
About Aethlon Medical
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device that eliminates life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals.
