Agenus Inc (AGEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect that Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) will report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Agenus posted earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Agenus will report full year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.28). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($1.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd.

Shares of Agenus stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.07. 2,337,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,957. Agenus has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $214.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.19.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Agenus by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 245,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 14,634 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agenus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Agenus by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 349,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 32,605 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Agenus by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 36,179 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Agenus by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 964,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 37,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

