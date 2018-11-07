Aigang Market Cap Tops $436,088.00 (AIX)

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One Aigang token can now be bought for $0.0196 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin and Bancor Network. Aigang has a market capitalization of $436,088.00 and approximately $34,207.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aigang has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Aigang

Aigang’s genesis date was July 2nd, 2017. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,671 tokens. Aigang’s official message board is medium.com/aigang-network. Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork. The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aigang is aigang.network.

Aigang Token Trading

Aigang can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aigang should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aigang using one of the exchanges listed above.

