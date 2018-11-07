Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN) vs. Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) and Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Aileron Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Aileron Therapeutics and Mersana Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aileron Therapeutics N/A N/A -$22.60 million ($1.77) -1.08 Mersana Therapeutics $17.55 million 8.67 -$38.70 million ($3.22) -2.04

Aileron Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mersana Therapeutics. Mersana Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aileron Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Aileron Therapeutics and Mersana Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aileron Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Mersana Therapeutics 0 2 4 0 2.67

Mersana Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $28.60, suggesting a potential upside of 335.31%. Given Mersana Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mersana Therapeutics is more favorable than Aileron Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.1% of Aileron Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.4% of Mersana Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of Aileron Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.7% of Mersana Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Aileron Therapeutics has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mersana Therapeutics has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aileron Therapeutics and Mersana Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aileron Therapeutics N/A -65.47% -57.46% Mersana Therapeutics -276.81% -72.63% -37.44%

Summary

Mersana Therapeutics beats Aileron Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It also develops next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of oncology therapeutics in the United States and Canada. The company develops Dolaflexin, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) platform designed to enhance the potency and efficacy of ADCs while simultaneously enhancing the safety and tolerability. Its lead product candidates include XMT-1522, an ADC targeting HER2-expressing tumors, which is in Phase I clinical trial for treating patients with breast cancer, non-small-cell-lung-cancer (NSCLC), and gastric cancer; and XMT-1536, an ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer, NSCLC, and other cancers. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck KGaA; and Asana BioSciences, LLC. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.