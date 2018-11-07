Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.05-8.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.44. Air Products & Chemicals also updated its FY19 guidance to $8.05-8.30 EPS.

NYSE APD traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $160.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,717. Air Products & Chemicals has a twelve month low of $148.44 and a twelve month high of $175.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.01. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $197.00 price objective (up from $195.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $188.07.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/air-products-chemicals-apd-updates-fy-2019-earnings-guidance.html.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, electronics and performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including metals, glass, chemical processing, electronics, energy production and refining, food processing, metallurgical, medical, and general manufacturing.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.