Alamos Gold (AGI) PT Lowered to C$10.50 at TD Securities

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its price target dropped by TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 105.88% from the company’s current price.

AGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Alamos Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.50 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.69.

Shares of AGI stock opened at C$5.10 on Monday. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.90 and a 1-year high of C$8.94.

In other news, insider Colin Webster sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.43, for a total transaction of C$67,875.00. Also, Director John Mccluskey purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.80 per share, with a total value of C$29,000.00.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company holds interests in the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada; the Mulatos mine located within the Salamandra Concessions in the Sierra Madre Occidental mountain range in the east-central portion of the State of Sonora, Mexico; and the El Chanate mine that comprises 22 mineral concessions covering 4,618 hectares situated in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

